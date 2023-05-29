SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — South Georiga’s Tormenta FC is off to a 1-1-2 start after last Thursday’s draw against South Carolina United.

The women are currently tied for third place in the south central division with Southern Soccer Academy.

Each team has five points with four matches played. Tormenta feels after winning the championship last season, they are receiving everyone’s best shot. When asked where they could improve, Jhenesis Ellerbe said the team is great on the field, but off the field is where they can grow

“We’re a new group,” Ellerbe said. “All of us come from completely different places. I think there’s maybe one or two people that know someone previously before being on this team. That’s huge. For a group of girls just coming for a short period of time, I mean we’re only here for two months-ish. So I feel like the biggest thing is being a family of the pitch and I think that’s going to help us really win games.”

Tormenta FC will be back at home on June 1 when they take on the top team in the division, the Chattanooga Red Wolves