STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Tormenta FC holds memories of Carter David Payne close to the team’s heart.

Payne died after a hit-and-run in Statesboro on July 9, 2022. Almost a year later, law enforcement has not made an arrest.

In honor of Payne’s memory, the team plans to hold a bowling fundraiser on June 5. The money raised from the event will benefit an academy player who needs financial assistance and ultimately help more people have access to the sport Payne loved (soccer).

“For me, it’s quite emotional,” Lars Eckenrode, Payne’s close friend and special projects coordinator at Tormenta FC, said. “I’m extremely honored and grateful for the opportunity to create something in his honor.”

For more information on how you can help, CLICK HERE.