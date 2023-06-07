SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — This is a story we told you about a year—Tormenta FC continues to keep the memory of Carter David Payne alive.

The club recently held a bowling event in Payne’s honor earlier this week.

For those of you who may not remember—Payne died on July 9 of 2022—after a hit-and-run.

According to state police, the incident happened on Fair Road in Statesboro.

Reports say Payne’s lime scooter was hit by another vehicle—which fled the scene.

Payne later died from his injuries.

Almost a year later, the team decided to do this fundraiser in his memory.

The goal is to raise money for players with the Tormenta FC Academy and provide financial assistance to those in need of it.

Ultimately, making the sport accessible to more people and growing the game Payne loved so dearly.

Coordinator of special projects of Tormenta FC, Lars Eckenrode had this to say, “Really important to remember him first and foremost. In a way, he would appreciate everybody being engaged with one another, laughing, having fun, hollering and that’s exactly what it was last night. And I was thrilled with how it went and I know for sure that he looking down on us smiling.

The team is still counting the total proceeds collected from Monday night, but Lars did say they received at least $2,600 in raffle tickets alone.