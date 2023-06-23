SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tormenta FC needs to kick things into high gear as they prepare for three games over the next eight days.

Two of those three contests will be at Tormenta Stadium starting with a date on Saturday with Union Omaha. These teams have not met this season. This is the first of three meetings. Overall for the season, the reigning USL one champs sit in eighth place with 15 points. They are only four points behind Northern Colorado for the sixth and final playoff spot so there is still time to make up ground in the standings.

“Having 30-odd games is year is tough on your body and it’s tough mentally every week to go back into battle,” said left back Davey Mason. “It’s fun. So, it’s worth it.”

The match with Union Omaha is tomorrow in Statesboro at 8 p.m.