SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – We were on hiatus last week because of Hurricane Ian, but now that we are (hopefully) clear of all hurricane-related business, the Blitz Countdown is BACK!



Sports director Andrew Goldstein, weekend sports anchor Corey Howard and special guest Karl DeMasi of the Prep Sports Report do a midseason check-in on the biggest storylines, best performers and greatest moments of the year so far. They also make some predictions for the back half of the regular season.



Here’s the rundown for this week:



0:00-3:35 Our panelists pick their biggest storyline of the year and break it down in detail. Can Calvary Day run the table? How will Richmond Hill fare in Class 7A? And who’s going to make noise in the Lowcountry?



3:37-7:41 Weather has been a huge factor in this season, with the majority of teams going through at least one game that has been delayed, postponed or outright cancelled. What kind of impact has that had on the level of play that we’ve seen so far?



7:46-10:27 Who are the best performers of the season? It’s a long list of candidates, but we can only pick three winners…



10:48-17:20 Andrew Goldstein ranks his top five teams that are most likely to win a state title. Karl DeMasi and Corey Howard react to his choices. Did Andrew have good takes for the first time in his life? Stay tuned!