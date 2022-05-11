(WSAV) — Thirteen student-athletes made a commitment Wednesday evening, which will give them an opportunity to compete at the college level, when they signed their letter of intent.

Woodville-Tompkins had two athletes sign, Cole Ritchie-Smith and Zion Powers.

Ritchie-Smith signed a soccer scholarship for Barons of Brewton-Parker College. During his senior season, Ritchie-Smith scored ten goals, according to Maxpreps.

Powers, former WSAV 3Deep All-Star, will play basketball for Lagrange College this coming fall.

“It feels great,” Powers said. “I got family here. It’s amazing being here. I chose this school because it was the best fit for me. Everything was perfect.”

Meanwhile, at Richmond Hill, seven athletes put ink to paper and made their commitments official; four athletes signed with division one programs. Check the list in the tweet below.

Garrison Gilbert – @elonuniversity

Jackson Flynn – Montreat College

Jayden Kruse – Wilmington College

Laurel Bixler – @UofSC

Ravi Reed – @USCBeaufort

Sebastian Rosales – @EIU_Panthers

“I’m just so excited,” Laurel Bixler, an University of South Carolina cheerleading commit, said. “I can’t wait to go experience it, met new friends, be in a new place and go and live out my childhood dream.”

Last but not least, Long County High School wrapped up the day at 6 p.m. Four athletes signed the letter of intent.

Dwayne Rowe – Ohio Northern; Football

Josiah Ansorena-Smith – Manchester University; Football and Track & Field

Brennan Lee – Toccoa Falls College; Baseball

Chase Giron – Pre-College Development Academy; Soccer

“It feels really good,” Josiah Ansorena-Smith, a Manchester University football and track commit, said. “I’m able to get one step closer to my dreams and take care of my family and just be able to live life.”