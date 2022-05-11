(WSAV) — Thirteen student-athletes made a commitment Wednesday evening, which will give them an opportunity to compete at the college level, when they signed their letter of intent.
Woodville-Tompkins had two athletes sign, Cole Ritchie-Smith and Zion Powers.
Ritchie-Smith signed a soccer scholarship for Barons of Brewton-Parker College. During his senior season, Ritchie-Smith scored ten goals, according to Maxpreps.
Powers, former WSAV 3Deep All-Star, will play basketball for Lagrange College this coming fall.
“It feels great,” Powers said. “I got family here. It’s amazing being here. I chose this school because it was the best fit for me. Everything was perfect.”
Meanwhile, at Richmond Hill, seven athletes put ink to paper and made their commitments official; four athletes signed with division one programs. Check the list in the tweet below.
“I’m just so excited,” Laurel Bixler, an University of South Carolina cheerleading commit, said. “I can’t wait to go experience it, met new friends, be in a new place and go and live out my childhood dream.”
Last but not least, Long County High School wrapped up the day at 6 p.m. Four athletes signed the letter of intent.
- Dwayne Rowe – Ohio Northern; Football
- Josiah Ansorena-Smith – Manchester University; Football and Track & Field
- Brennan Lee – Toccoa Falls College; Baseball
- Chase Giron – Pre-College Development Academy; Soccer
“It feels really good,” Josiah Ansorena-Smith, a Manchester University football and track commit, said. “I’m able to get one step closer to my dreams and take care of my family and just be able to live life.”