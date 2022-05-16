SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Sunday evening, more than 150 athletes between the ages of 7 and 15 showed up at Daffin Park to attend the Factory 27:17 Football Camp.

The Factory has put out several division one talents, such as Warren Brinson, a University of Georgia defensive tackle, Kalen Deloach, a Florida State linebacker, Fuches Lewis II, a defensive lineman for Georgia State, along with many others.

Many players came back to help Coach Rob Deloach (event organizer) with Sunday’s camp, including a former NFL player, Chaz Sutton.

“f you don’t know Coach Rob. He’s a legend in the community,” Brinson said. “The Factory is changing a lot in Savannah. The recruitment is about to start blowing up in Savannah. This football thing is about to take off. I want people to know there is a lot of talent here.”

However, for Coach Deloach, the camp is about more than sports.

“The ultimate goal for the 27:17 Factory is to create better human beings in life,” Coach Deloach said. “You can play football, basketball, run track, and all that, but ultimately we want to create better human beings.”