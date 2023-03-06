SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Taking over a program can be tough and stressful for a first-year coach.

But, when you’re coaching with one of your best friends—the job is a lot easier.

This year, the Savannah State softball team is led by former lady tiger Amber Hallman.

“It’s just something about your roots,” Hallman said.

“It’s something amazing and to have done it at an HBCU is even better in my eyes.”

One of the first calls she made was to her close friend Madison Hedderly.

“I told her, ‘If you get the job, I’ll be your co-pilot,'” Hedderly said. “She called and said, ‘Hey Mad, I got the job.’ I said, ‘Alright, let’s buckle up and go.’”

Amber and Madison formed a close bond when they played together at Savannah State. Now, they share the same field again.

“Amber is that quiet hard worker that gets it done,” Hedderly said. “I appreciated that as a pitcher. I definitely remember practices thinking, ‘I’ve got someone I can trust on the field for sure.'”

“(Hedderly) was a great leader so it was an easy step,” Hallman said. “She definitely made the program here successful.”

But back then their relationship got off to an unpleasant start.

“We weren’t the best of friends when we met to be honest,” Hallman said. “We both have very strong personalities. We’re both leaders. We kind of clashed, I would say, for no longer than a month.”

Now, these two former all-conference performers hope to turn Savannah State into a conference champion.

“Getting them to buy in,” Hallman said. “Creating that relationship within the girls to let them know that I’m here for them on and off the field to create that sense of stability they haven’t had for a while.”