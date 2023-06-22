SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Shorter College coaches were in town hosting a satellite camp at Calvary Day.

The camp had about 150 kids including athletes from Savannah High, Calvary Day, Beach and Islands–just to name a few–in attendance. There were even some kids who traveled up from Jacksonville.

The camp was moved at a fast pace. First-year head coach Bud Tolliver and Calvary Day coach Mike Stroud said this is a great opportunity to get in front of college coaches and hopefully leave an impression.

“It gives the whole area over here an opportunity to get in front of the Shorter Staff and be seen is the first thing,” Calvary Day football coach Mark Stroud said. “They have the opportunity to be coached by some other guys.”

Savannah High head coach Bud Tolliver said, “A couple of (players) came up to me and said, ‘Coach, we like this stuff.’ Maybe we can get a little bit more of this into our practices when we start on (Aug. 1).”

This was the first time Shorter College has hosted a satellite camp in Savannah.