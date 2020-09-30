SCCPSS to kick off football season Friday with limited seating

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System has announced limited seating and coronavirus-related restrictions ahead of Friday’s football games.

Last month, SCCPSS pushed back the start date of the football season and announced teams would be limited to intradistrict play to make contact tracing easier.

To start the season, each stadium will only sell seats up to 20% of the maximum capacity, as broken down below:

Islands Stadium Home side 270 Visitor side 130

Garden City Stadium Home side 400 Visitor side 400

Memorial Stadium Home side 500 Visitor side 500

Pooler Stadium Home side 500 Visitor side 320



How can you get tickets?

Each school will send access codes to the family members of student-athletes to purchase tickets before the general public can access them.

Tickets will be sold electronically on GoFan.com or the GoFan app.

SCCPSS says every spectator entering a stadium will undergo a health screening. Event workers will take temperatures and ask general COVID-19 screening questions.

The same security procedures established for major district events will remain in place this year, including the use of metal detectors or handheld wand devices and bag inspections.

Prohibited bags include but are not limited to purses larger than a clutch bag, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, cinch bags, luggage of any kind, non-approved seat cushions or seatbacks, computer bags, diaper bags, binocular cases, and camera bags.

Seat cushions and seatbacks must be 16” or less in width with no armrests. Seat cushions and seatbacks with pockets, zippers, compartments, or covers will not be permitted.

Weapons of any kind are prohibited on school district property or at school district events.