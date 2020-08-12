SCCPSS plans to delay fall sports, limit play to district

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – To combat the spread of COVID-19, the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) plans to make some changes to the fall season.

During Wednesday’s informal school board meeting, SCCPSS Athletic Director John Sanders announced teams would be limited to intradistrict play.

In addition, SCCPSS plans to push back the start date to Tuesday, Sept. 1, for volleyball, softball and cross country.

The football season would begin on Thursday, Oct. 1.

“This will allow additional time to assess all public health conditions and ensure clarity of protocols with staff and stakeholders regarding participation of competitions,” Sanders said.

“By allowing intradistrict play, Savannah-Chatham County Public School System is better positioned to react, respond and ensure proper protocols are being followed, pertinent to contact tracing,” he added.

The athletic director said the protocol for fans, transportation and management of COVID-19 cases would be forthcoming.

The school board is scheduled to meet later this afternoon for a formal session.

SCCPSS begins the school year next Wednesday under a virtual learning model.

The district has offered a summer conditioning program since mid-June under the following guidelines: