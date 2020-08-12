SCCPSS plans to delay fall sports, limit play to district

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – To combat the spread of COVID-19, the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) plans to make some changes to the fall season.
During Wednesday’s informal school board meeting, SCCPSS Athletic Director John Sanders announced teams would be limited to intradistrict play.
In addition, SCCPSS plans to push back the start date to Tuesday, Sept. 1, for volleyball, softball and cross country.
The football season would begin on Thursday, Oct. 1.
“This will allow additional time to assess all public health conditions and ensure clarity of protocols with staff and stakeholders regarding participation of competitions,” Sanders said.
“By allowing intradistrict play, Savannah-Chatham County Public School System is better positioned to react, respond and ensure proper protocols are being followed, pertinent to contact tracing,” he added.
The athletic director said the protocol for fans, transportation and management of COVID-19 cases would be forthcoming.
The school board is scheduled to meet later this afternoon for a formal session.
SCCPSS begins the school year next Wednesday under a virtual learning model.
The district has offered a summer conditioning program since mid-June under the following guidelines:
- No visitors will be allowed at workouts. Only students, coaches and other pertinent staff.
- Staff will be tested for COVID-19 prior to working with students.
- Staff and students will be screened each day before entering the building. Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms or a fever over 100.4 will not be allowed in the building.
- A maximum of 20 people will be allowed during a workout session. This includes coaches and other staff.
- Protective face coverings are mandatory inside the building.
- Weight Room equipment will be cleaned after use by each athlete.
- Each student will spray and wipe all surfaces after using equipment and will be supervised by the coaching staff and custodian on duty.
- Custodial staff will disinfect all rooms and equipment each day between all workout sessions and again at the end of the day.
- Students must arrive at their designated workout time and leave immediately after their session is complete.
- Students are not allowed to linger in the building or on campus.
- Students must bring their own water as water will not be available.