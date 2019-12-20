Savannah weightlifters set to compete in Romania on Team USA

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Two local athletes are on their way to represent Team USA in Romania for the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) Junior World Championships.

Nineteen-year-olds Tayon Vereen and Carlos Millen, both natives of Savannah, tell News 3 they’re excited for the opportunity to compete with other weightlifters from around the globe.

The athletes, who train at the Savannah-based Performance Initiatives, are currently gearing up for championships, which will take place from March 14-24 in Bucharest.

Vereen, a student at Brewton Parker College in Mount Vernon, says it felt awesome to be selected to compete.

“It’s a great experience, I get to lift with other people around the world who have been weightlifting just as long as or maybe longer than me, so it’s a great opportunity to learn and get more experience in the sport,” he said.

The 2020 world championships will be his second; Vereen also competed in Fiji in July.

It’s also not the first time for Millen, who has competed three consecutive times in previous world championships. He previously weightlifted in Colombia, Uzbekistan and Fiji, and Romania will be his fourth.

“There have been many obstacles leading up to that point, but I overcame them [by] just giving glory to God, just staying prayed up and working hard,” said the three-time national champion, who began competing when he was 15.

Their Performance Initiatives coach, Kerri Goodrich, has trained both Vereen and Millen from day one.

She tells News 3 that everyone at the gym is elated about their success.

“They’re not even complacent,” Goodrich said.

“They want to excel, and they’re hungry to do even better, so we’re enjoying watching them grow, watching them develop into young men and be role models for others, but have a great balance in their lives,” she said.

What’s the heaviest that they’ve lifted?

It goes without saying — these guys are strong.

Vereen tells News 3 that for the clean and jerk, he lifted a whopping 407 pounds at his most recent American Open finals in Salt Lake City, Utah.

For the snatch, Vereen lifted 330 pounds.

Millen, who keeps very busy between work, school and lifting, says his heaviest clean and jerk lift was 302 pounds, and for his snatch, he’s been able to lift 245 pounds.

“I’m really light right now, I’m weighing about 132, 131 pounds,” the University of South Carolina Beaufort student said, adding that he’s in the process of putting on weight.

Olympic goals

Both athletes have big goals in the sport and say they’re always pushing themselves to improve their craft.

For Vereen, who started out when he was 12, said that at first, weightlifting started out as an activity to help him build upon his strength in other sports, like baseball and wrestling.

But as he got better, that all changed.

“I realized my potential I had in the sport, I realized that this could really be, like, my calling,” Vereen said.

“My goal was to travel, but at the same time, it helps me network and help build and be a better me,” he added.

He and Millen both have their sights set on 2024 Olympic glory.

“Our agreement with them is we help them in any way we can to get them to the Olympics and to help them progress for that selection process,” Goodrich said.

“But they have to stay in college and do well,” she said. “So they both have made that commitment, and they’re doing it, they’re excelling, and we’re very proud of them.”

Beyond the weights

Millen tells News 3 that it’s not just about weightlifting for him.

“I also impact the people around me,” he said. “So, not only just myself, you know, the stuff I’m accomplishing, but I’m impacting the people at my school, my previous school and kids around me [at Performance Initiatives].

“I’m just performing and inspiring as I go.”