SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The SIAC baseball tournament starts tomorrow and Savannah State aspires to avenge last year’s loss in the tournament championship game.

If all goes as planned the conference tournament will look like this for Savannah State. They will play lane in the quarterfinals. If they beat Lane, they could potentially play Spring Hill, the reigning conference champions, on Friday and then if they win again.

They will play regular season conference champions Albany State on Saturday for a spot in the title game on Sunday.

So that begs the question, when do the Tigers use their best pitchers?

“We believe,” Hardy said, “as far as your coaching staff that we have four quality guys that can be number ones. We think that any game we play that if any one of those four guys pitch he’s going to give us a great opportunity (to win).”

“I think we are even more locked in this year because of the redemption factor this year,” pitcher Jared Showalter said. “We felt that we fell short last year. We are real excited and want that opportunity to play on Sunday.”

The conference tournament begins on Thursday and runs through Sunday in Albany, Georgia.

The winner automatically qualifies for the NCAA Division II baseball tournament.