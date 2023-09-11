SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — “Basketball saved me,” Groves boys basketball coach and athletic director Kevin Evans said. “I lost a lot of homeboys to gun violence that could play the game. I lost friends that had the opportunity to college that did not get the chance to go. It’s emotional for me to be in this position because I’m not just doing this for anymore. I’ve buried friends. I’ve buried players that played this same game I’m playing.”

Groves boys head basketball coach and athletic director Kevin Evans getting emotional about what it means to him to have his player participate in the inaugural Savannah Hoops Shootout at Enmarket Arena later this year on November 24 and 25.

This shootout grew from the vision of former Johnson High coach Utaff Gordon and Enmarket Arena general manager, Monty Jones Jr. This event comes at the end of the week after the Savannah Hoops invitational which is for the college — included is Savannah State and USC-Beaufort. The date of the college event is Nov. 21 through 23. The high school event is Nov. 24 and 25. There are six high schools involved in the shootout: Groves High School, St. Andrews School, Savannah High School, Calvary Day School, Benedictine and Johnson High School.

“All of these coaches the minute I contacted them they said, ‘Let’s go. Let’s make this happen,'” Gordon said. “For me, sometimes, you know, you receive a gift and you just take it for granted. ‘Oh this is a great gift.’ But you forget to recognize the giver. For me, because of the gift of love that the community has shown me for some many years, this is my way of saying to the community of Savannah, ‘Thank you.'”

This Friday, Groves and St. Andrew’s at 6 followed by Savannah High and Johnson at 8 p.m.

And on Saturday, Savannah High and Calvary play at 4 p.m. followed by Johnson and Benedictine at 6 p.m.

Again, all of these games will be at Enmarket Arena.