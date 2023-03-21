SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Two more local athletes are going to compete at the next level.

Let’s start with Owen Haas. He will be headed just south of the state border to Tallahassee.

The future Seminole will compete at the club level in trap and skeet shooting on the clay target team.

This year he was a part of the high school team that won a state title in the sport.

I’m going to go in as a freshman,” Hass said. “I’m not going to go in as a team captain necessarily, but I think having that leadership experience helps encourage other members of different teams and helps encourage them to get better and do better.”

Also continuing their athletic career today is Keeley Daughtry.

She is a cheerleader and she will compete at Georgia Southern. She was torn between being an Eagle and going to the college of Charleston.

She hopes to make the sideline team of the competition team.

I love the campus and just the vibe,” Daughtry said. “The rest of the campuses were mostly urban and Georgia Southern was very rural and I loved that.”