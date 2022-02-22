SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Bananas are gearing up for its 2022 Banana Ball World Tour this spring and are asking fans to help decide the tour’s official t-shirt.

The baseball organization dropped two designs on Twitter Tuesday, both vintage-style t-shirts.

Option A is a white t-shirt with the Bananas logo on the front featuring cursive writing on both sides. Option B draws inspiration from a classic-rock band’s t-shirt, with a faded Banana’s logo on the front surrounded by wings and flowers.

Both shirts have the tour dates printed on the back of them.

The world tour kicks off in the Hostess City in March and the full schedule is listed below.