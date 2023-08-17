RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — At 7:30 in the morning, the Richmond Hill Wildcats are getting after it.

Stretching, agility training, and pumping iron are all a part of the daily route.

But it’s the things that people don’t which makes this team close with the community.

Matt LeZotte, Richmond Hill’s head football coach, said, “I really want our guys to get out and serve and be selfless.”

This past offseason for their community service the Wildcats visited the Station Exchange retirement home in Richmond Hill where they completed two projects, exercised and visited with the elderly and placed pine straw around the facility’s pond.

Doris Purser, Station Exchange’s director, told News 3, “Usually teenagers back away from the elderly, but these guys really took them under their wings and they feel great.”

“What’s the one thing that you want players to take away from that experience? Not just as a player, but as a human being?”

“Well, it’s the common ground. It doesn’t matter which generation you are. You know when they were able to sit down and have conversations with these individuals who are at the back half of their life and they got a lot of experience,” LeZotte said.

And there’s only one thing left to do — that is to bring some of the residents to a game.

“What would it mean to you if somebody like him was in the stands cheering?”

“It would mean the world to me. We have seven home games this year… I’m hoping to see him at least once,” Richmond Hill offensive lineman, Ashtin Fisher said.

“They are not going to go out on the field and play for us, but they are going to be in the stands and they are going to be supporting us, and that’s part of our motto build the Hill. We are going to build the hill in everything that we do. And try to make this community and this area as special as it can be. And the only way you can do that is by everybody pulling the same direction,” He answered.

And with the help of everyone, the Hill continues to grow — stronger, bigger, better, and most of all closer.