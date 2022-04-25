RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – Richmond Hill’s historic soccer season ends after a 4-2 loss to River Ridge High School.

For the first time in five years, Richmond Hill’s girls’ soccer team made it to the elite eight. The reigning region champs finished the 18-3, and their coach couldn’t be more proud of her team.

“I think it’s awesome to see how in the last 28 minutes, they showed how they could play. They showed that they are a phenomenal team and were here to win,” Dorothy Vonglis, Richmond Hill’s head girls soccer coach, said. “They did so well, and they’ve overcome so much, and they should be very proud of themselves. I’m proud of them.”