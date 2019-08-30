‘Potential threat of violence’ postpones Beaufort vs. Battery Creek HS football game

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – A high school football game in the Lowcountry has been postponed due to “a potential threat of violence,” school officials announced Friday.

Beaufort High School Athletic Director Linc Lyles said the game between their team and Battery Creek High School will be rescheduled at a later date.

The specifics of the threat are unclear at this time but Lyles cited “ongoing friction in the community” as part of the reason for the postponement.

The athletic director said law enforcement and faculty at each of the schools were involved in the decision.

News 3 has reached out about what safety measures will be taken at the rescheduled game. We will keep you updated.