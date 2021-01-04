PODCAST Ep. 49: Savannah Bananas learn from 2020, promise to big things in 2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Bananas were among the first groups in the Coastal Empire trying to bring back sports amid a pandemic. As we begin a new year, the team’s management joins our podcast to reflect on lessons learned from the 2020 season, what they’d like to improve, brainstorm potential ‘attractions’ that may make their way to Grayson Stadium in the coming years, and more!

You can check out the interview with owner Jesse Cole and president Jared Orton above or listen to the full conversation wherever you get your podcasts!