HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) — The Town of Hilton Head announced today that work will begin on several existing tennis and pickleball courts to transform them into six dedicated pickleball courts.

According to officials, this will require the town to close Old Schoolhouse Park located at 152 William Hilton Parkway starting on Monday, Sept. 18.

The resurfacing project will include installing a new internal fence and nets to improve the courts for pickleball fans across the island.

Currently, the town anticipates reopening the park with the upgraded pickleball courts on Monday, Oct. 30.

If you’re looking for pickleball courts to use in the meantime, the Town of Hilton Head suggested the following:

Island Recreation Center, 20 Wilborn Road

Chaplin Community Park, 11 Casnet Drive. Basketball courts are striped for pickleball.

Cordillo Courts, 104 Cordillo Parkway. Tennis courts are striped for pickleball.

This project is included as part of the Town’s Capital Improvement Program, which seeks to enhance parks around the island.

For more information, contact Chris McVey, Project Manager, at 843-384-2553 or at ChrisM@hiltonheadislandsc.gov.