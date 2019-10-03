Payne’s perseverance: Hilton Head football coach inspired by late mother

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – A little over a year ago, B.J. Payne was given the news no son wants to receive. His mother passed away from an illness just days before Hilton Head played the first football game of 2018.

The Seahawks head coach laid his mother to rest Friday morning and was seen on the sidelines coaching later that night.

“If you knew my mom, you would know she expected me to be at that game,” Payne said. “A huge part of my life with football was because of her.”

One year later, as Hilton Head prepares for WSAV’s Live Game of the Week against New Hampstead, Payne reflected on the effect his mother still has on him to this day.

“A huge part of my life through football was because of her,” the coach said. “I’ve had two unbelievable parents raised up and, you know, I think my dad has missed one of my games as a coach or a player and my mom was always right there with him.”

Payne said it was a difficult time for his family, but he knows she’s still with them.

“She’s an incredible person,” he said, adding, “I know she’s still here on Friday nights.”