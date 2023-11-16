ESTILL, S.C. (WSAV) – Patrick Henry Academy’s football team has the chance to do something they have not done in nearly 30 years, which is to win a state championship.

The Patrick Henry Academy Patriots have not won a state championship in football since 1994, and on Saturday, they can end that drought. The Patriots will play Lee Academy, a team they beat in week three of the season 47-21.

“We got two other state championships within the last two months in volleyball and baseball,” Joe Gray People, Patrick Henry Academy’s head football coach, said. “This would kind of be the icing on the cake for us.”

“It’s a huge deal,” Hugh Fairly, Patrick Henry Academy’s, quarterback said. “Everybody has been talking about it already. Personally, it has been a goal for me for a really long time. To bring a football state championship to this school, so it means everything to this school.”

The game at Charleston Southern University on Saturday, kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.