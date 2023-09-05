SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — We have an update related to the New Hampstead and Johnson High practice fields – two of the fields scheduled to be installed this summer.

Starting with New Hampstead, their field is delayed due to issues with the soil. The new update says the turf will not be completed until Nov. 28. However, the field is not scheduled for a punch list walkthrough until Dec. 8 through Dec. 11. To give a little more context, the regular season ends for football on Nov. 3 and the class AAAA state playoffs end Dec. 12. So it is unlikely that the Phoenix will have the opportunity to use their practice field this season.

As for Johnson High School, they also had issues with the soil – which pushed back the original expected completion. However, the picture is a little more optimistic. The Atomsmashers expect to be on their field in approximately three weeks. The anticipated date is Sept. 25. According to the timeline, the turf and goal post installation is happening right now.

As for Islands, Savannah High and Beach, they are currently using their fields. All three schools are still waiting on scoreboards while Beach still has sod and irrigation remaining.