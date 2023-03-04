MACON, Ga. (WSAV) -Saturday evening, Memorial Day took the court against Monsignor Donovan Catholic in the GIAA Class A State Championship. Memorial Day controlled most of the game through three quarters and went into the fourth quarter with an eight-point lead.

In the fourth quarter, with less than two minutes left in the game, Zsolt Boros made Memorial Day’s only field goal of the quarter, putting Memorial Day up 50-44.

Memorial Day held on to edge out Monsignor Donovan Catholic, 54-48. This is the programs third state championship and first since 2013.