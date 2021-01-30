McCadden’s clutch three-pointer delivers Georgia Southern win against Coastal Carolina

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Junior guard Elijah McCadden hit a pair of three-pointers in the final 30 seconds, including the game-winner with 0.8 seconds left, to give Georgia Southern a narrow 61-58 win over Coastal Carolina Saturday evening.

Georgia Southern saw its 11-point halftime lead slowly slip away in the second half as the Chanticleers eventually tied the game up at 53 with 2:21 remaining. The Eagles proceeded to take the lead again, only for Coastal Carolina to tie it back up on three separate occasions. Finally, with time winding down and the game tied at 58, Georgia Southern’s Eric Boone drove to the paint and dished it off to McCadden for the dagger three-pointer

The Eagles (11-8, 5-5) hit the road next weekend to take on Troy. After the Troy series, Georgia Southern will play Georgia State in Atlanta on February 11th before returning to Hanner Fieldhouse to host the Panthers that Saturday.

WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete brings you the highlights from Statesboro.