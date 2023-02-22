(WSAV) – Woodville-Tompkins completes the sweep on their home floor in girls’ and boys’ basketball.
The Lady Wolverines beat Crawford County 63-38.
In the second game, Woodville-Tompkins’ boys’ basketball team cruised past Lamar County 60-33.
by: Corey Howard
Posted:
Updated:
by: Corey Howard
Posted:
Updated:
(WSAV) – Woodville-Tompkins completes the sweep on their home floor in girls’ and boys’ basketball.
The Lady Wolverines beat Crawford County 63-38.
In the second game, Woodville-Tompkins’ boys’ basketball team cruised past Lamar County 60-33.
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>