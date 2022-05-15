(WSAV) – The high school baseball season comes to a close for Benedictine Military School and Pinewood Christian. Benedictine falls to North Oconee after getting swept. Meanwhile, Pinewood Christian falls in a 2-1 series to John Milledge Academy. Other local games and results included below.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL SCORES
Game 1
North Oconee – 16
Benedictine – 4
John Milledge – 4
Pinewood Christian – 3
Game 2
North Oconee – 10
Benedictine – 0
John Milledge – 0
Pinewood Christian – 2
Game 3
John Milledge – 6
Pinewood Christian – 5
SOUTH CAROLINA SOCCER
Boys Class 2A State Championship
Oakbrook Prep – 2
John Paul II – 3
Girls SCISA State Championship
Charleston Collegiate – 3
Patrick Henry Academy – 2
USL W League
SC United Banatams – 0
Tormenta FC – 0
USL League Two
North Carolina – 2
Tormenta FC – 3