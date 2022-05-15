(WSAV) – The high school baseball season comes to a close for Benedictine Military School and Pinewood Christian. Benedictine falls to North Oconee after getting swept. Meanwhile, Pinewood Christian falls in a 2-1 series to John Milledge Academy. Other local games and results included below.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL SCORES

Game 1


North Oconee – 16
Benedictine – 4

John Milledge – 4
Pinewood Christian – 3

Game 2


North Oconee – 10
Benedictine – 0

John Milledge – 0
Pinewood Christian – 2

Game 3


John Milledge – 6
Pinewood Christian – 5

SOUTH CAROLINA SOCCER


Boys Class 2A State Championship

Oakbrook Prep – 2
John Paul II – 3

Girls SCISA State Championship

Charleston Collegiate – 3
Patrick Henry Academy – 2

USL W League

SC United Banatams – 0
Tormenta FC – 0

USL League Two

North Carolina – 2
Tormenta FC – 3