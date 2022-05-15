(WSAV) – The high school baseball season comes to a close for Benedictine Military School and Pinewood Christian. Benedictine falls to North Oconee after getting swept. Meanwhile, Pinewood Christian falls in a 2-1 series to John Milledge Academy. Other local games and results included below.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL SCORES



Game 1



North Oconee – 16

Benedictine – 4

John Milledge – 4

Pinewood Christian – 3

Game 2



North Oconee – 10

Benedictine – 0

John Milledge – 0

Pinewood Christian – 2

Game 3



John Milledge – 6

Pinewood Christian – 5

SOUTH CAROLINA SOCCER



Boys Class 2A State Championship

Oakbrook Prep – 2

John Paul II – 3

Girls SCISA State Championship

Charleston Collegiate – 3

Patrick Henry Academy – 2

USL W League

SC United Banatams – 0

Tormenta FC – 0

USL League Two

North Carolina – 2

Tormenta FC – 3