(WSAV) – In Sumter, South Carolina, the Beaufort Academy Lady Eagles lost in the SCISA Class 2A State Championship to Cathedral Academy, 68-33. The Lady Eagles finish the season with 16-11 to cap off a great season.
GEORGIA
Meanwhile in Georgia, Alfonzo Ross scored 42 points to help Woodville-Tompkins beat Pelham 81-62 and advance to the Elite Eight. Other Elite Eight scores are listed below.
Johnson 78
Crisp 54
Benedictine 72
Perry 59
Windsor Forest 72
Central 53
Portal 62
Randolph-Clay 44
GIAA
HCA 70
FPCA 83
TJA 22
Memorial Day 62
St. Andrews 54
LA 37