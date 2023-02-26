(WSAV) – In Sumter, South Carolina, the Beaufort Academy Lady Eagles lost in the SCISA Class 2A State Championship to Cathedral Academy, 68-33. The Lady Eagles finish the season with 16-11 to cap off a great season.

GEORGIA

Meanwhile in Georgia, Alfonzo Ross scored 42 points to help Woodville-Tompkins beat Pelham 81-62 and advance to the Elite Eight. Other Elite Eight scores are listed below.

Johnson 78

Crisp 54

Benedictine 72

Perry 59

Windsor Forest 72

Central 53

Portal 62

Randolph-Clay 44

GIAA

HCA 70

FPCA 83

TJA 22

Memorial Day 62

St. Andrews 54

LA 37