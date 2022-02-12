Local Sports Report 2/11/2022: Windsor Forest pulls out a 77-30 win against Savannah High & two athletes sign their ‘letter of intent’

(WSAV) – Windsor Forest took advantage of Savannah High early in the first quarter, jumping out with a 17-0 run. More than six minutes passed in the game before Savannah scored their first points.
Windsor Forest stayed on track for a 77-30 win.
More Local Scores:
GIRLS
Savannah High 48, Windsor Forest 14
Calvary Day 49, SCPS 27
Bulloch 71, Trinity 54
Islands 65, Jenkins 15
BOYS
St. Andrews 47 Frederica 44
Calvary Day 48, SCPS 39
Johnson-Sav 67, SEB 52
Benedictine 64, New Hampstead 59
Islands 64, Jenkins 57
Groves 65, Liberty County 42