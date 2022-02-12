Local Sports Report 2/11/2022: Windsor Forest pulls out a 77-30 win against Savannah High & two athletes sign their ‘letter of intent’

(WSAV) – Windsor Forest took advantage of Savannah High early in the first quarter, jumping out with a 17-0 run. More than six minutes passed in the game before Savannah scored their first points.

Windsor Forest stayed on track for a 77-30 win.

More Local Scores:

GIRLS

Savannah High 48, Windsor Forest 14

Calvary Day 49, SCPS 27

Bulloch 71, Trinity 54

Islands 65, Jenkins 15

BOYS

St. Andrews 47 Frederica 44

Calvary Day 48, SCPS 39

Johnson-Sav 67, SEB 52

Benedictine 64, New Hampstead 59

Islands 64, Jenkins 57

Groves 65, Liberty County 42

