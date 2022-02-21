Local NBA product giving back to the Coastal Empire

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – Davion Mitchell, a rookie point guard for the Sacramento Kings, found a way to give back to the youth using the sport he dearly loves.

Mitchell graduated from Liberty County High School before committing to play collegiate basketball at Baylor. After being a part of Baylor’s National Championship team, Mitchell decided to enter the draft.

Grateful for his success on the basketball court, Mitchell wants other children in his hometown to have the same opportunities he had. Therefore, Mitchell decided to create a six-grade AAU team.

“What’s the best way to give back to our community other than playing basketball,” Derrick Mitchell, a coach on (Davion) Mitchell’s staff, said. “We want to form a group of kids… take them to travel around [different] cities and states, grow up together, and play ball.”

The team held tryouts on Feb. 20 and decided to name themselves the Off Night Georgia Stars.