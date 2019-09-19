Local female kicker etches her name in history

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It may have counted as one point in the box score, but Isabelle Ham’s extra point attempt in the third quarter meant much more to the senior kicker.

As the ball split the uprights, Ham became the first female to score a point in Savannah Country Day football history.

“I come out here every day just like everyone else. I get here early to go to the weight room. I kick it just as far sometimes further,” Ham said. “I try just as hard and I think it’s good to show people you can come out here and do whatever you want to do.”

The senior athlete impressed the Hornets coaching staff from the moment she stepped on the field for tryouts. Check out the video to hear from Ham about her journey to the gridiron, competing for the Hornets and her message to other female athletes.