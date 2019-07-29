Last-minute goal knocks Tormenta FC 2 out of playoffs

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A penalty kick goal in the last minute of extra time doomed Tormenta FC 2 and ended the team’s season in the USL League Two semi-finals Sunday night.
FC 2 scored twice early against Reading United, but gave up three unanswered goals — including the penalty kick in the 130th minute — to fall 3-2 at Erk Russell Park.
Daniel Strachan scored the first goal for FC 2. A few minutes later, Adrian Billhardt found himself free for a shot and scored his seventh goal of the 2019 season. The team finished with a 10-2-2 regular season record and the Deep South Division Champion for the second year in a row.