Last-minute goal knocks Tormenta FC 2 out of playoffs

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A penalty kick goal in the last minute of extra time doomed Tormenta FC 2 and ended the team’s season in the USL League Two semi-finals Sunday night.

FINAL@ReadingUnited – 3@TormentaFC_2 – 2



Reading United scored 3 unanswered goals in the second half, including a last-minute PK in extra time, to advance to the @USLLeagueTwo Championship.



Brutal way to end Tormenta's season



Video + we'll talk about it 2nite on

FC 2 scored twice early against Reading United, but gave up three unanswered goals — including the penalty kick in the 130th minute — to fall 3-2 at Erk Russell Park.

What a season! Can only be grateful for the family we’ve gained and the incredible memories created this summer.



Long live Tormenta! We’re coming for you next season @USLLeagueTwo Finals 👀#ProsStartHere #ProsAreHere #VamosTormenta #Path2Pro pic.twitter.com/uqpHBtEPie — Tormenta FC 2 (@TormentaFC_2) July 29, 2019

Daniel Strachan scored the first goal for FC 2. A few minutes later, Adrian Billhardt found himself free for a shot and scored his seventh goal of the 2019 season. The team finished with a 10-2-2 regular season record and the Deep South Division Champion for the second year in a row.