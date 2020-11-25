Kickin’ It With Quinn: Thanksgiving Edition

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Happy Holidays! Savannah State head football coach Shawn Quinn and sports reporter Connor DelPrete are embracing the debate about Thanksgiving Day side dishes. Why does the right answer always include mac n’ cheese? Is it insulting to include pies as ‘sides’? Shawn and Connor solve these issues in this week’s episode!

Now that the football team is home for the holiday break, Quinn details his coaching staff’s plan to recruit and visit area playoff games with the extra time away from Tigers’ practice. Also, coach talks about his relationship with Army HC Jeff Monken and how the former Georgia Southern head coach helped him get the job at Savannah State.

