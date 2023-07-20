Hilton Head, S.C. (WSAV) – Several local golfers finished competing in the Greyson Sigg Junior Championship at Sea Pines Country Club on July 20.

On the boys’ side, the top local finisher was out of Blackshear, Ga. Trace Carter finished at +3. Two spots behind Carter was Hilton Head native Jeep Patrick. The Lowcountryman finished +5. The winner on the boys’ side was Jessy Huebner at -15.

On the girls’ side, Ava Cottis was the only local in the field. The Savannah Christian golfer shot +14 for the three-day tournament. The winner on the girls’ side was Consuela (Mimi) Guo at -6.