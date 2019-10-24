Jenkins High School Athletics under GHSA investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Less than a month after Islands High School was found in violation of Georgia High School Association (GHSA) rules and had their head coach removed, the organization has another Savannah public school in its crosshairs.

WSAV has learned that Jenkins High School is under investigation. The County confirmed that it is regarding GHSA bylaws 1.71 and 17.2, regarding “recruiting and undue influence,” the same bylaws Islands was under investigation for.

The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System provided WSAV Sports with this statement on Thursday afternoon from Public Information Manager Shiela Blanco:

“I can confirm that [Jenkins] has received a letter indicating that GHSA has begun the process of gathering information surrounding an alleged complaint of non-compliance with certain GHSA Bylaws. The school will respond appropriately and will fully cooperate with GHSA throughout this process.”

WSAV Sports reached out to GHSA but the organization could not comment at the time of publishing.

This story will be updated when more information is made available.