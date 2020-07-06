Jasper County School District postpones sports workouts

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Sports workouts have been postponed indefinitely in the Jasper County School District.

In their tentative plan, school officials said sports could be back practicing later in July but at half a team at a time.

But due to a steady increase in positive COVID-19 cases and out of an abundance of caution, Superintendent Dr. Rechel Anderson said the decision to postpone workouts was made.

Anderson said a recent report from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control rated Jasper County’s incidence rate high and the percent positive rate high, at 22.1%.

