International friendship at center of Georgia Southern-Georgia State rivalry

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Prince Toyambi remembers the moment he received an introduction to the game of basketball.

“My friends in high school actually just showed me this ball and I’d never seen it before,” Toyambi said. “I said ‘oh, what are you doing with this?’”

If you’re a basketball player from the Democratic Republic of the Congo or the DRC, odds are you didn’t start that way.

“Everybody back home starts with soccer; soccer is like the main sport,” Toyambi said.



Eliel Nsoseme started the same way.

“One day, I was playing and I was getting too tall and too big for everyone else and people didn’t want to play with me,” Nsoseme remembers.



Prince Toyambi of Georgia Southern and Eliel Nsoseme of Georgia State were both born in Kinshasa, Africa’s largest city and the capital of the DRC.



“There’s talented players all over the world, not just in America,” said Georgia Southern head coach Brian Burg. “And once you establish those international relationships, you count on them to follow through and get yourself a quality player.”

When Burg was scouting talent after arriving at Georgia Southern in 2020, Toyambi made it clear what he could bring to the table.



“Rebound the ball, block shots, do what you can do, do what Congolese people know how to do best,” said Toyambi, who points to Congolese big man Dikembe Mutombo as an idol.

Nsoseme also has these skills as Georgia State’s leading rebounder. The two friends developed side-by-side playing with each other in the DRC, then at the University of Cincinnati before transferring to their current schools.

“Prince, he’s a really, really, really good friend of mine from way back,” Nsoseme said. “Sometimes when we talk we just laugh about it like, ‘oh man, we’re here.’”

“Here” means not just in the same country, but on the same court, preparing for a rivalry game that’s among the most heated in the Sun Belt Conference.

“The challenge is bigger than when we were just playing in the Congo just for fun,” Nsoseme said. “Here, the challenge is way bigger.”



When State and Southern meet, only one can win, but the DRC will see one of its own come out on top no matter the outcome.

“Making his dream come true, playing basketball at a high level, I was proud of him,” Toyambi said of Nsoseme. “We both were proud of making it to the United States.”