Blitz Banner

How to find a footgolf course near you

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Whether you’re a scratch golfer or have never played a round — there’s a game that combines the skill and precision of golf with the fitness of football.

It’s called “footgolf” and you play it on a regulation golf course.

Visit here to find a map of local footgolf courses.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WSAV Blitz Facebook

WSAV Blitz

WSAV Blitz Twitter

Trending Stories

Trending Stories

Community Calendar