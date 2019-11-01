How to find a footgolf course near you

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Whether you’re a scratch golfer or have never played a round — there’s a game that combines the skill and precision of golf with the fitness of football.
It’s called “footgolf” and you play it on a regulation golf course.
by: WSAV StaffPosted: / Updated:
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Whether you’re a scratch golfer or have never played a round — there’s a game that combines the skill and precision of golf with the fitness of football.
It’s called “footgolf” and you play it on a regulation golf course.