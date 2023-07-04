HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) — There were a couple of big races today — one of them was the Hilton Head USA 5K.

The USA 5K, which was on Coligny Beach. It started at 7:30 in the morning. There were 660 racers and this came down to really close finish on the men’s side, especially for a distance race.

David Arends edged out Xander Heil by three point four seconds.

“I’m happy with the time,” Bayless said. “I kind of wanted to break the state record, but I was a little tired from work I think. Next year, I’ll give it another try. It feels good. I was glad I was able to get off work to come do this. It was a great morning. It wasn’t too humid so I had a good time.”

Benjamin Bayless had an excellent performance — 14:57. Overall, four of the top five finishers are from South Carolina.

The women’s side was also really good, but a little less competitive. Reagan Gilman posted a time of 20 minutes and 44 seconds. The 18-year-old was 13 seconds better than Kristen Nicolais who runs out of Savannah. Not pictured is Maria Sheilds who won the 70 and over division and currently holds 12 national records.

“I didn’t know so I was just picking off people one-by-one,” Gilman said. “I was like, ‘Whatever place I come in it doesn’t matter,’ It’s not the best time for me. I’m going to college to run this fall. It’s a good tune up I guess to see where I’m at.”

“I love this race,” Shields said. “I’ve been trying to come. I live in Maryland. So I came to Hilton Head to run this Fourth of July race. I just absolutely love it. It’s always a little warm for me, but I enjoy it and I have some much fun with everyone.”

