AUGUSTA, Ga. (WSAV) — Tensions running high for one of our local baseball teams as they try to win the school’s first state championship in the sport. Rainouts and a venue change made them feel like ‘no one cares about the little guy.’

State championships are supposed to be fun, but for the second day in a row, games are pushed back at the GIAA baseball state championships. This time due to field conditions. One official said the field at SRP Park is “underwater.” This affects two schools in our viewing area: First Preparatory Christian Academy and Pinewood Christian. Yesterday, three games were postponed. Today, four.

Assistant FCPA Coach Tony Harmon said, “I hope the GIAA can sleep with themselves at night. “

Yesterday, FPCA and Thomas Jefferson were the only schools allowed to play game one of the championship series. today, FPCA showed up expecting to potentially win a state championship.

GIAA first told FPCA their game would have a delayed start time. Then they were told there would be no games today.

Harmon said the organization, “Completely dropped the ball on this organized state championship round this week. They didn’t seem to have any contingency plans for the weather whatsoever.”

Additionally, FPCA and Thomas Jefferson will not complete their series at SRP Park. It will be completed at edmond burke academy, a site agreed to be the teams according to the GIAA.

“This morning when they were telling us that we were still going to play at 10 o’clock. They call and tell us ‘Sorry guys, now you’re going to play from a high school field in Waynesboro, Georgia–have fun,’” Harmon said.

I spoke with the athletic director at FPCA, Shane Smith. He said any comments coming from anyone but him, do not represent the academy. When asked why their classification was the only one not playing at the park. He referred me back to the GIAA.

“We’ve got players on this team, two who have been starters since the 8th grade. To have it snatched out from under them like a rug is bizarre,” said Harmon

The root cause of the frustration is communication. Coaches at FPCA said there was minimal. The official from the GIAA said they speak with athletic directors and not coaches.

Head Coach at FCPA Elias Macias said, “Communications could be better. That’s what everyone tells us. My girlfriend tells me the same thing.”

Also affected by the rainout is Pinewood Christian. They had just arrived at the stadium yesterday when the postponement announcement was made. The team is still in Augusta and plans to have a fun day.

Pinewood Christian Head Coach Brett Lewis said, “My kids are fine, they’re enjoying it.”

But they also are against the clock. They have graduation this weekend.

I would need to practice Sunday to prepare for Monday. And so you’re talking graduation at 4, parties afterward, parties beforehand, church, there’s a lot that goes into it,” said Lewis

So far, Pinewood Christian has spent two days in Augusta and has not touched the field.

Lewis said, “We definitely want to be on the field. We were hoping we’d be playing game 2 today and figuring out if we’re going to win a state championship or if we were having to come back for game 3 on Saturday.”

I spoke with a GIAA official. He did not wish to go on camera or provide any public statement telling me all the information is on their website.