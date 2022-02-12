Hall of Champions opens on the Georgia Southern Armstrong campus; 50 years of history and athletic achievements

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Friday evening, hundreds of people showed up at the Georgia Southern Armstrong campus to see the long-awaited Hall of Champions.

The Armstrong Athletic Hall of Fame pays tribute to the rich history Armstrong State University brought to Division II athletics for 50 years. The top-tier program achieved 11 National Championships, 97 Peach Belt Conference Championships, and 316 All-Americans.

Lisa Sweany, who served as the athletic director for Armstrong State University from 2011 to 2017, emphasized the importance of not just honoring Armstrong’s but keeping it intact.

“I think anytime you get to do this and people get to come back and see this, that legacy continues on,” Sweany said. “Now you have a place for people to come and see and realize what successful department this was not just athletically but academically as well.”