STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Georgia Southern says it will not be renewing its contract with Men’s Basketball Coach Brian Burg.

“I would like to thank Brian Burg for his contributions to our men’s basketball program over the past three seasons,” said Director of Athletics Jared Benko. “No one wanted to bring a Sun Belt title home to Georgia Southern more than him, and we greatly appreciate his commitment towards accomplishing that goal with our student-athletes, coaches, and staff.”

Georgia Southern officials say the search for a new coach will begin immediately.

Chris Shumate will serve as the interim head coach for the program for the Eagles, who concluded their season last week.

Georgia Southern says the athletics department will not comment further on the search for the next head coach until the process is complete.