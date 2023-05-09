SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Groves celebrated three athletes signing scholarships to play at the next level.

Groves had two soccer players and one football player announce their commitments.

In soccer, Marqus Bythewood and Michael Garcia will play at Brewton-Parker College up in Mount Vernon, Georgia.

On the football side, Aidan O’Neal heads to Fairmont State College in West Virginia. He will primarily line up at receiver. Off the field, he will see a familiar face—his sister.

“Mostly the location of where it was and the things they had to offer,” Bythewood said. “Mostly, I wanted another chance to play soccer at the next level.”

He continued, “The location and they had the major I want to study,”

Garcia said, “Coach seemed like a pretty chill dude, but he also seemed like he could be strict when he needs to be. He seems like he’ll bring some good discipline.”

“I felt like going back all the way to where I was born would be a better state because Savannah State—it would have been nice going there. I feel like Fairmont State was just the better fit for me,” O’Neal said.

Congratulations to all three young men on furthering their academic and athletic careers.