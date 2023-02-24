SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Woodville-Tompkins girls’ basketball team has looked outstanding this year, but there is something special this senior year group wants to accomplish this season.

The No.4 ranked team in the classification wants to make it past the second round of the state tournament.

Standing in Woodville-Tompkins’ way is Dublin.

In the first round, Woodville-Tompkins dominated Crawford County, leading 19-1 after the first period.

The team feels they were great in transition and they just need to keep doing what they’ve done all season long.

“Playing the game that we always play just at a faster pace a little bit,” senior guard Sanai Chisholm said. “Less turnovers and taking better shots and using our centers more.”

The Woodville-Tompkins girls’ game begins at 5 p.m. The boys will play Saturday with a 3 p.m. tip-off.