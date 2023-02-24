SUMTER, S.C. (WSAV) – It was a great day for basketball Friday at the Sumter Civic Center with three local teams competing for a state championship.

Starting with the Hilton Head Christian Academy’s girls, the team competed for their fifth straight state title. The Lady Eagles jumped out to an early lead, taking the first half 32-18, and they would expand from there.

Good defense and an even better offense lead to easy buckets and the Class 3A championship title for the fifth time in a row.

What makes this one special?

“This team from day one has bought into working hard,” said Coach Bobby Thompson. “They’ve not been complacent just because they’ve won in the past. You know, they stay hungry.”

“This one gotta be number one,” said senior Jai’da Grayson.

“I feel as if we worked harder and pushed ourselves more and the outcome was unmatched than any other one.”

One player who needs to be highlighted in this game is Tamya Hutchison. Twenty-seven points, 12 steals and six rebounds made her the MVP.

“I mean, I put more pressure on myself,” the junior point guard said. “So like, I really don’t think highly of championship games.”

Now switching to the boys’ side, we had two of our local teams playing one another: Hilton Head Prep vs. Hilton Head Christian. Hilton Head Prep limited Hilton Head Christian to only 21 points, going on to win this game.

Final score 39-21.

“It’s amazing,” said senior Sean Cusano.

“We’ve had fun times, and some great life lessons that we’ve been able to learn together and help them grow as basketball players and as people,” said head coach Richard Barron.

“Those guys have not been hanging their heads about, you know, we did have a tremendous year,” he continued. “They allowed me to coach him this year, which is all you can ask for.”

One of our local teams, Beaufort Academy, will be playing in Sumter on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.