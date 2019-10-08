GHSA denies Islands High Football appeal; school faces forfeits

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) has denied an appeal regarding violations of student-athlete recruiting rules made by the Islands High School Football program.

Last week, the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System confirmed GHSA found Islands in violation of a number of by-laws.

WSAV Sports has since learned that the violations regarding Recruiting or Undue Influence of three football players at Islands High were substantiated.

As a result, the school faces a $3,750 fine and a forfeiture of four wins against Southeast Bulloch High School, Metter High School, Calvary Day School and Beach High School.

The Sharks’ record goes now from 5-1 to 1-5.

Head Coach Rob Zoller is scheduled to appear on the Thursday Blitz Countdown talk show this Thursday at 6:30 p.m. on WSAV-CW to discuss the situation and the GHSA’s ruling.

