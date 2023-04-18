PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced plans for a 90,000-square-foot practice facility in the neighboring City of Port Wentworth today.

“The city is excited about bringing a world-class venue for activities and entertainment to our community, Port Wentworth City Manager Steve Davis said. “We thank the Ghost Pirates for this partnership opportunity and look forward to many years of cooperation.”

According to officials, the facility is expected to be completed in the summer of 2025. The facility will feature two regulation-size ice rinks, a sports bar and grill, a pro shop and other amenities.

The Savannah Ghost Pirates will have a chance to use the facility to practice as well as house youth/adult hockey, figure/public skating and learn-to-skate programs.

Photo provided by the Savannah Ghost Pirates

“It is with great excitement that we announce the construction of a state-of-the-art training facility for the Ghost Pirates and community recreational facility in the City of Port Wentworth,” Ghost Pirates CEO Andy Kaufmann said. “Thanks to the tremendous support of Ghost Pirate Nation and our partners we are now able to take the development of ice sports in this region to this next level while making a positive impact in this special community that we love so much.”

Seating will be around 500-700 people in the main rink with extra seating available in the second rink.

The Ghost Pirates recently completed their inaugural season, breaking an ECHL record with 33 sellouts at Enmarket Arena.

Savannah will host the Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic in January of 2024.