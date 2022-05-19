SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Ghost Pirates will affiliate with the Vegas Golden Knights and will hire Rick Bennett as the squad’s head coach. The Ghost Pirates’ AHL affiliate will be the Henderson Silver Knights.

Mayor Van Johnson introduced the hype video that revealed the name of both affiliates.

“We have confidence that the Ghost Pirate’s NHL/AHL partnership with the Vegas Knights organization will provide us with a successful and hardworking team,” said Ghost Pirates president Bob Ohrablo. “The reception we have received from the Savannah community has been overwhelming. Our goal was to sign an affiliation with a premier NHL franchise. With this announcement we can say that we’ve accomplished this.”

“We are proud to be sending our players to develop with the Savannah organization,” said Tim Speltz, the general manager of the Henderson Silver Knights who will be heavily involved in running the hockey operations of the Ghost Pirates. “Savannah has opened their arms to professional hockey and we are excited about being an important part of this.”