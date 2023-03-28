STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — The top concern for the Eagles is to find a quarterback to replace sixth-year senior Kyle Vantrease.

Currently, there are seven quarterbacks on the roster which is down from eight this past fall.

The new additions are Davis Brin, who previously played at Tulsa, Beau Allen and JC French. Coach Clay Helton loves to throw the pigskin around. Last year, the Eagles had over 600 attempts for over 4200 yards.

You expect the things you see from Davis Brin,” said Helton. “He’s been a multiple-year starter in college football, and has been successful leading Tulsa and you can see it on the field. He brings great poise, field generalship, good decision-making, great timing, and great accuracy.”

Brin explained, “I have a whole lot of confidence in myself and at the end of the day, I know the coaches are going to make their decision and I have all the confidence in the world in myself.”

Georgia Southern will continue to practice for the next three weeks.

Their spring game is Saturday, April 22 at Paulson.